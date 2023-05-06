Joe Biden’s advisors have seen the light. What to do since Mr. Biden’s popularity is in the trash can? The basement political “stumping” trick won’t work again, so Biden flew to our southern border to address the fentanyl drug problem in person and, along the way, promised a lot of money to fix the illegal immigrant problems, including legal help to return most of the immigrants back to Mexico. This means more money for the Border Patrol and funds to begin rebuilding our border fencing again, among all the other border security problems he ignored until now, as the election cycle approaches reality.
Didn’t his vice president, Kamala Harris, say there was no border problem after her inspection? This entire charade will allow Biden to claim he fixed the border problems that Trump caused and that he would have fixed it earlier if he had known about it. Once again it’s “party down” at the White House as this makes fools of the Republican Party. Fortunately, you have a Trump card of your own to play, pun intended. Use it!
