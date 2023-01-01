Joe Biden crosses the line into corruption when political position and vested power become a means of the Biden family for financial gain.
In 1972, while running for a seat in the U. S. Senate, Biden giving a candid interview on raising money said, “You run the risk of deciding whether or not you’re going to prostitute yourself to give the answer you know they want to hear in order to get funded to run for that office.” Biden won the election, which began his 36 years as a U. S. senator until he became vice president. In 1988, when Biden was running for president, he looked to be the favorite. But his campaign was halted by allegations that he had plagiarized a speech from British politician Neil Kinnock.
For three decades Joe Biden was a Washington fixture, accumulating a progressive voting record on a number of issues. Biden’s family benefited financially as he leveraged political power. When Obama picked Biden as his running mate in 2008, it boosted the Biden family fortunes to another level.
The Biden family’s financial wealth has depended on President Biden’s political influence and involves five family members: his son Hunter, daughter Ashley, brothers James and Frank, and sister Valerie. There is a culture within the Biden family that trades off the president’s influence and power. President Biden is willing to act on their benefit whenever he can. Biden even committed an impeachable offense to protect his son Hunter’s million dollar-plus profit deal with Burisma, an energy firm in Ukraine. While vice president, Biden bragged that he had a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma fired by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine.
With the new Congress taking power in January, Biden will be investigated, as Trump was by the past Congress, to see what laws he violated while he and his family became wealthy and to determine if his time in office was unduly influenced by these foreign governments who made his family wealthy.
