I just watched President Biden tell us how he was going to reduce gas prices by blaming everybody but himself for the high cost of gas, which in turn causes everything else to cost much more. Does he really think that we don’t remember what he said before he was elected? He said over and over again that he was going to eliminate fossil fuel and replace it with wind and solar. He told me that I needed to start driving an electric vehicle, which I could only afford to do if I almost double my monthly income, so I suppose he plans to double my Social Security.
On his first day in office, he shut down the Keystone Pipeline. That killed thousands of high-paying jobs, which shows he does not care for the working class, only the Marxist agenda of divide and conquer which his handlers have been doing since day one.
In all my life have not seen a president of this country tell so many lies reading from a teleprompter, and if he ad libs, he says things he shouldn’t. This country was founded on freedom and the government answered to the people, not the other way around. This is and has been the beacon on the hill to the rest of the world being free and envied, and we have never had to fence our citizens in.
Biden, his handlers, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi need to be removed from office and replaced with someone with a brain and some common sense. I don’t feel we can make it to November if they continue to make many more stupid decisions like Afghanistan, trying to destroy our oil, gas and coal, causing the highest inflation in many decades and showing the rest of the world that we do not have a leader who is capable of handling the very difficult job of president of the USA and someone to look up to.
