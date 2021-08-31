I was pleased, when in March of last year, The Herald-Dispatch printed my article, “War Machines.” This was about the massive amount of military equipment and supplies likely being left “over there” as we drew down our involvement in another foreign war. Together, I and The Herald-Dispatch newspaper were 17 months ahead of the actual event now unfolding.
In 2020, our then-President Trump had projected a timeline of one year, around March 2021, to leave Afghanistan. That was not a deadline, but a reasonable goal. My letter pointed out the danger of leaving any of this war-making equipment behind, as our enemies would certainly turn it on us. I suggested complete destruction or selling these weapons for pennies on the dollar to our NATO allies. We had an entire year to do that.
Unfortunately, the current inventory of equipment left there today is mind-boggling. I never suspected that some of our fighter aircraft, along with ground-to-air weapons would be on that list. No one in our military is that dumb, so remember the civilian control of our military in decision-making.
In March 2021, Mr. Biden’s staff took on the same problem but with a different goal. He announced an actual date of Aug. 31 to complete our withdrawal, allowing the Taliban five more months to prepare their own plan. It wasn’t hard for me to predict the suicide bombers’ carnage in Kabul days before that event happened, so why couldn’t the top leaders of our government and military brass do the same?
Suicide bombers were used as more pressure from the Taliban to meet the deadline of Aug. 31 or else. As for Mr. Biden, his job now is to promise retaliation. Don’t tell us; show us!
