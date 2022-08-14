Biden is helping China overcome our lead in economic and military strength. For example, take the recent episode of Pelosi’s delegation to Taiwan. Biden tried to discourage her trip. Since Pelosi’s trip, the Chinese are conducting military drills and actions around Taiwan, even firing rockets over Taiwan and also into (our ally) Japanese territorial waters. The Chinese are also threatening the United States.
What does Biden do? He cancelled a missile test in fear of alienating China. These tests are needed to improve our missile technology. The Chinese have already surpassed our supersonic missile technology. While China is going full speed to surpass our military, Biden meanwhile has cut our military budget and is more concerned with his “woke” agenda in the military. Our military people who refused to be vaccinated are being kicked out of the military. Biden has said if you get vaccinated, you can’t get the coronavirus. Yet, he is now in confinement from his contracting the virus for the second or third time. He is now in confinement for the 11th straight day.
Biden continuously tries to raise the taxes of corporations to the highest in the industrial world. When this happens, our corporations and jobs will go to China and elsewhere.
Biden’s green energy policy is destroying us economically while China continues to increase fossil fuel production. We will be buying solar panels and other green energy products from China.
Then there is Biden and his family getting rich from Chinese bribes going through his son, Hunter. How much does this affect Biden’s China policy?
If Biden doesn’t stand up to China and start an emergency military buildup, China will soon invade Taiwan and gain military superiority over the United States. We must go back to former President Reagan’s policy during the Cold War, “Peace through strength.”
