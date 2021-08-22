Would someone please tell me of one good decision that Joe Biden as made in all of his years in his elected life. I have witnessed all of his public life, and I am still waiting to see him make a good decision.
It all started in Congress when he was against integration, against busing and was wrong on all of his foreign policy decisions under all administrations. He was never on the side that made the right decisions. His foreign policies are in complete chaos all over the world now, including all the stupid ones for America. The idea of shutting down the pipeline and now buying oil from Middle Eastern countries and giving Russia the OK on theirs into Eastern Europe really helps to stop global warming — ha ha — while eliminating thousands of good-paying jobs in the USA. He complains about red states keeping their states open and at the same time is releasing many thousands of diseased people all over the country, which feeds the pandemic and keeps it infecting our citizens — I think on purpose. If they can keep the pandemic going, then they can keep expanding the federal government’s control and make every one more dependent on them, which is their aim. Otherwise they can’t turn our country into Marxism.
I don’t think he is making the decisions now but is only doing what he is told to do by unelected staff, and that is why he needs to be impeached so we can have a legitimate president. I will finish this up with a quote I heard the other day: “You need to always tell the truth, or you will learn to despise yourself.” So I ask all Democrats that don’t believe in Marxism to please stand up and be counted. We are not a bad country. We are the best country in the world — period. If you don’t stand up now we will lose everything that we have built for the good of mankind for the last 245 years.
