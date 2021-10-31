Since we have elected a lifetime politician as our president and holdover bureaucrats as his staff, we have had nothing but bad decisions since the inauguration and not one right decision. We are in more immediate danger than we have been since the Cuban missile crisis” but many of you don’t know about that when Cuba was building nuclear missile sites with Russian nuclear missiles aimed at the United States, which came very close to causing a nuclear war.
This administration has weakened the USA with their polices of killing our energy independence, causing oil and natural gas prices to skyrocket, printing more money and putting it into circulation, causing inflation to rear its ugly head, which is a hidden tax on everyone. Then it gave Afghanistan away, which is a complete disaster with more soldiers being killed and leaving Americans behind to fend for themselves with thousands of Afghans that helped us.
Leaving a billion and a half dollars of military equipment to the Taliban is OK with them because they can replace easily with our money with more taxes. They stopped building the wall at our southern border and invited people from all over the world to walk in and be released all over our country in the dead of night, letting all kinds of drugs that are killing thousands and criminals or how many terrorists. Yet we are going to spend over a half a million dollars to build a wall around our president’s beach home to keep him safe but no protection for us.
I think they are trying to destroy our present form of government so everything can be controlled from Washington, D.C. Biden was going to be the most transparent leader, but has decided everything in secret with no input by the other party. Way to go, Brandon.
