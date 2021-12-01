Four hundred and fifty thousand dollars for immigrants that are illegal. There’s a fine line between insane and sane, and Joe Biden has stepped across. They may have been separated from their children, but that happens every day.
My father was in World War II. He never saw me until I was 2 years old. I was in the military and never saw my oldest son until he was 2.
These illegals look better than some people living on our streets. How stupid does Biden think Americans are?
Stand up, Americans, and scream, “No more!”
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
Cabell GOP women appreciate Huntington veteran banners
The Huntington Cabell Republican Women would like to thank the City of Huntington for the beautiful display of veterans banners that have graced 3rd and 4th avenues this past month. The banners are of soldiers from our area, so “Thank you, Huntington” for not letting our loved ones be forgotten.
Several need to be recognized for this excellent endeavor. Mayor Steve Williams and the City of Huntington for paying for the banners, the 150th Anniversary Committee that paid for the banner arms, director of Huntington in Bloom, Lisa Riley, Lisa McComas of Beard Mortuary, former city councilwoman Sandra Clements and Jessica Pressman of the VA, who provided the pictures of our beloved vets. Thank you to the Public Works Department for installing them so beautifully.
Seeing the banners is an emotional experience for all of us and one we won’t soon forget. So thank you again, everyone, for bringing this brilliant idea to fruition.
