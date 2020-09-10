The Democrats have nominated Joe Biden for president of the United States. I don’t think he can handle the job of president. Also, I don’t think he ever had an original idea while in his long political career. For one example, take the China virus. Since the China virus started in the country around January or February, Biden has been staying in the basement of his house, all the while criticizing President Trump’s handling of the situation, while offering no answers himself. Recent polls indicate a large majority of Americans support the wearing of masks. So Biden, reading the polls, publicly endorsed wearing the masks anytime one left their house for the next three months.
I think this is the third time that Biden has run for president. On one attempt, he plagiarized his speeches so much that he was forced to quit his quest for president.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-professed socialist, has ideas that Biden has evidently adopted as his own. Biden’s VP running mate, Kamala Harris, has a voting record in the U.S. Senate that is more liberal (socialist) than even Sen. Sander’s own voting record.
Biden criticizes the president, but he won’t take questions from the press or express any original ideas. He has no original ideas. We need to vote to re-elect President Trump, who keeps his campaign promises and has original ideas to make America great and help our citizens to prosper.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio