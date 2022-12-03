The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

President Biden’s energy crisis, along with his bungling foreign policy, has destroyed our important alliance with our Middle East ally Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia and OPEC are planning to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. Saudi Arabia has been angry with Biden; as a presidential candidate, he had claimed that, if elected President, he would stop arms shipments to Saudi Arabia, and make them the pariah that they are. Currently Biden is courting Iran (a common enemy of both Saudi and the U.S.) to secure a nuclear deal that would give Iran billions of dollars for which Iran would use to fund terrorism throughout the region and threaten the security of Saudi Arabia and the other gulf states.

Biden and the Democrats are getting desperate to lower gasoline prices to retain their congressional majorities. They are increasingly taking millions of barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. If Biden continues to deplete our reserves, what will the United States do if we were in a military conflict?

