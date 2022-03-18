Congresswoman Carol Miller has claimed in an article published in the Sunday, March 11, issue of The Herald-Dispatch that “President Joe Biden’s open border agenda has resulted in unprecedented national security, humanitarian and public health crises.” She continues to make a number of other questionable claims regarding the “open border” that she attributes to President Biden’s border policies.
I would like to remind everyone that it took the former president, Donald Trump, and his policies four years to get us into this mess at the border. How can any reasonable person expect the present president, Joe Biden, with a divided Congress to correct the problem and remedy a terrible inherited situation in one year in office that was created during former President Trump’s four years in office?
I hope Congresswoman Carol Miller will use her position in Congress to help create policies to correct this ongoing problem at the southern border rather than being a divisive force pandering to former President Trump’s dwindling number of supporters.
