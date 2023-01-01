The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Those risking their lives and the lives of their families while in the process of illegally crossing our southern border are not seeking asylum. Rather, their goal is sanctuary — an economic state of existence found in the protection of a sovereign nation foreign to them but which offers to provide food, shelter, clothing, transportation, education, employment and the often elusive promise of the American Dream for which immigrants of generations past legally entered through Ellis Island to obtain.

You certainly can’t blame these brave, lost souls for trying. We can’t help but feel sympathetic to their plight. But, our laws carve exception only for asylum seekers, defined as those who can establish that living conditions in their origin country are untenable due to political and/or military oppression, brutality and unrest. That their safety, their lives were in harm’s way back home.

