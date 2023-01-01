Those risking their lives and the lives of their families while in the process of illegally crossing our southern border are not seeking asylum. Rather, their goal is sanctuary — an economic state of existence found in the protection of a sovereign nation foreign to them but which offers to provide food, shelter, clothing, transportation, education, employment and the often elusive promise of the American Dream for which immigrants of generations past legally entered through Ellis Island to obtain.
You certainly can’t blame these brave, lost souls for trying. We can’t help but feel sympathetic to their plight. But, our laws carve exception only for asylum seekers, defined as those who can establish that living conditions in their origin country are untenable due to political and/or military oppression, brutality and unrest. That their safety, their lives were in harm’s way back home.
This policy doesn’t make room for sanctuary, yet this is precisely what is happening. It has been estimated at least 90% of illegal immigrants won’t be able to make a case for asylum, yet they are being scatter-transported and released onto U.S. soil likely never to appear for their asylum hearing date scheduled months, even years away.
So, why is this happening? The numbers are likely to get much higher once Title 42 has been vacated. That is a question the White House continues to avoid. The answer thus remains shrouded in speculation.
President Biden ends most teleprompted speeches with the platitude “and God bless our troops.” What red-blooded American can criticize that? Yet, as a dramatic change of focus Mr. Biden should instead utter “and God bless our Border Patrol agents.” It might send the message he recognizes there may actually be an ongoing crisis at the southern border.
