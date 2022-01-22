In a recent Voice of the People letter, a writer bragged about the fiery speeches of President Biden and Vice President Harris at Statuary Hall. He called Trump supporters toadies. He also stated that their platform was based on lies and denying citizens access to the ballot box.
This writer has it all wrong. Biden campaigned on bringing all our citizens together and stopping divisions of hatred toward people with opposing views. Biden’s speech at Statuary Hall was fiery, but its content only flamed the fires of division and hatred between our citizens of differing views.
Trump kept his campaign promises and even the lower-income people were prospering, and we had respect from the world leaders. We had energy independence, and our southern border was under control.
Biden campaigned as a modern mainstream politician, but once elected, he reversed all of Trump’s successful programs and has tried to put in the radical programs of the Democratic leftists. With the country in chaos and Biden saying everything is okay, the citizens have lost confidence in his presidency. Biden and the leftists’ lies remind me of the old saying, “If his lips are moving, he is lying.”
The Democrats are trying to pass a new election law that gives non-citizens the right to vote. A voter would not have to produce identification to vote. The Republicans are trying to make it possible for everyone to vote as long as they provide identification.
Biden’s presidential decrees and attempted socialist laws that violate the Constitution show that they are the threat to our democracy, not the Republicans.
