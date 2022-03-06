How can Joe Biden not be held responsible for not protecting the American people, which is his primary job? He is the leader of the most unlawful acts by any of our presidents in recent memory. Starting in January 2021, he stopped building the border wall and opened the border for the drug cartels, which has caused the deaths of over 100,000 of our young people from drug overdose in 2020. He opened the border to over 2 million illegals that have been sent all over the country in the middle of the night.
What is even more upsetting is that we don’t have a news media that will hold rogue politicians accountable but cover up their big mistakes dependent on their political beliefs and not by what is right or wrong. The lack of morality in our news media is abominable.
Now the absolutely worst excuse for a leader of our country is supposedly putting sanctions on Putin for going into Ukraine, and the companies he is putting sanctions on are already on sanctions. He is not going to stand up to Putin or any other bully in this world because he is not running our republic, but I would like to know who is! I think it could be Obama because most of his staff and cabinet personal were Obama’s, so he may be our leader by proxy!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.