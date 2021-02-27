The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As I was growing up, I went to school in West Virginia through the 6th grade and then we moved to Ohio, where I finished out my school years. After graduation, I joined the United States Navy for four years and served on the USS Iowa battleship. After serving in the Navy, I went on to have many different jobs. It was about this time that I became a Republican because I felt that they stood for the working man.

For the man who is known as “Sleepy Joe’ who doesn’t know where he is or what he is doing, I hope you Democrats enjoy his job killing with the pen (pipeline), opening borders and all the other executive orders he has signed after being in office a short period of time. I can only imagine that he isn’t finished and a lot more things will be destroyed.

Under President Trump we had low unemployment. Biden, with the stroke of a pen, killed over 10,000 high-paying jobs (pipeline). Now open borders will cause jobs to go to lower-wage people, welfare will skyrocket, health care will cause wait time to see a doctor. Our national debt under Obama and Biden went up over all former presidents combined. Our debt is making us afraid. Gas prices are already rising because of him killing the pipeline and jobs.

Wake up, Democrats, before we are sold to China and no longer the United States of America.

Homer Campbell

Ironton

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.