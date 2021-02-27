As I was growing up, I went to school in West Virginia through the 6th grade and then we moved to Ohio, where I finished out my school years. After graduation, I joined the United States Navy for four years and served on the USS Iowa battleship. After serving in the Navy, I went on to have many different jobs. It was about this time that I became a Republican because I felt that they stood for the working man.
For the man who is known as “Sleepy Joe’ who doesn’t know where he is or what he is doing, I hope you Democrats enjoy his job killing with the pen (pipeline), opening borders and all the other executive orders he has signed after being in office a short period of time. I can only imagine that he isn’t finished and a lot more things will be destroyed.
Under President Trump we had low unemployment. Biden, with the stroke of a pen, killed over 10,000 high-paying jobs (pipeline). Now open borders will cause jobs to go to lower-wage people, welfare will skyrocket, health care will cause wait time to see a doctor. Our national debt under Obama and Biden went up over all former presidents combined. Our debt is making us afraid. Gas prices are already rising because of him killing the pipeline and jobs.
Wake up, Democrats, before we are sold to China and no longer the United States of America.
Homer Campbell
Ironton