I have been saying for the last several years that Joe Biden is the most racist and corrupt politician in D.C. He was and has been a racist all of his life and filibustered against integration and busing as a senator. He is and has been a corrupt politician by influence peddling since being elected to Congress. He is now trying to pretend to not be racist by picking a woman of color for his vice president and a woman of color for the Supreme Court. He is not fooling me.
He is also compromised as the leader of our country by Russia’s and China’s influence over his decision making. I also feel because of their influence he is doing things that I can’t believe he would do if not compromised like his actions concerning our energy independence, Afghanistan, Russia’s pipeline before the invasion, the invasion at our southern border, the murder of thousands of our youth from overdose of illegal drugs coming in our southern border sponsored by China and the runaway inflation that will probably cause a recession. He has to be the absolutely worst president in my 83 years on this earth.
As a Christian I think that my belief in a supreme being is at war for the morals of our country and trying to be destroyed by the woke society with them trying to eliminate men, women, boys and girls from our vocabulary, dividing more of us so they can control us, which they have done with their calling most of us racists and white supremacists, which is not true.
