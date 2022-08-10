There are things that are overlooked in Biden’s Green Deal. The average price of an electric car is $52,000. How can the working poor or retired poor afford to purchase it?
We have millions of cars, trucks, buses, boats, motorcycles, four-wheelers, farm tractors, etc. How long will it take to change everything over to electric? It would be interesting to see how he’s going to build an electric airplane. It isn’t possible for him to do away with conventional engines.
Biden’s plan isn’t feasible, and he’s too ignorant to realize it, along with the climate change people.
In 1973 the intelligent people said if we lower the speed limit to 55 mph it will save gas. My grandfather, who had no education, said it wouldn’t work because you would be on the road longer. The educated, intelligent people finally realized it wouldn’t work.
