There are things that are overlooked in Biden’s Green Deal. The average price of an electric car is $52,000. How can the working poor or retired poor afford to purchase it?

We have millions of cars, trucks, buses, boats, motorcycles, four-wheelers, farm tractors, etc. How long will it take to change everything over to electric? It would be interesting to see how he’s going to build an electric airplane. It isn’t possible for him to do away with conventional engines.

