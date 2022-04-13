China is murdering our young people with the help of the drug cartels, and the Biden administration’s executive orders by opening our southern border to everyone that wants to come in, which occupies our Border Patrol, helping the rush at our border while the drug cartels smuggle the fentanyl-laced drugs that are killing a 100,000 of our young people and the future of our country ever since Biden was elected and changed how we operate our southern border.
Will the Democrats with some morals please pressure our elected officials to stop this travesty? I don’t like thinking that our president and our Democratic Congress will not publicly condemn China for what they are doing to our country and demand that it stops or there will be dire consequences.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington
$55 million would do more good on Earth than in orbit
On April 9, four civilians on a Space X rocket docked successfully at the International Space Station, the three paying $55 million each for the joy ride and a 10-day experience. Visits to space by civilians, once a fantasy, are now a reality enjoyed only by the super rich, people like Jeff Bezos and others.
Could the cost of their rocket tickets be better spent on Earth to help our planet’s inhabitants fight famine, disease, the displaced from war and climate change, fund scientific research into climate and health, and increasingly vital societal concerns? More satisfying than fulfilling some selfish ambition? Some super-rich do, many others do not, certainly less than in the two centuries of philanthropists. To use a percentage of personal wealth, Andrew Carnegie contributed about 90%. Today, only the Gates family comes close.
These very wealthy people, living in their bubble, forget that their fortunes were built on the backs of ordinary working citizens in their enterprises. Time for them to pay back toward the well-being of our world.
Personally, I am sickened at the wealth divide in our country between the haves and have-nots. About 10% of Americans control 75% of the nation’s wealth, a disparity that is increasing. The rich, mostly inherited money, are getting richer, and the poor are becoming more impoverished. One person can pay $55 million for a round trip to space while people in their neighborhood are lining up in food banks. Not my America.
No, I am not a “communist” – just a guy who believes that one should contribute to the community. We all do it in our modest ways in service and contributions. When our civilian astronauts return to Earth, perhaps some thought to what is right? I wish them a pleasant and memorable experience. And, a different perspective when peering down at Earth from a porthole.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington
Biden should be impeached based on laptop evidence
President Biden needs to be impeached and removed from office. The New York Times and other media on March 17, 2022, admitted that Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents were real. This admission raises many questions regarding President Biden’s fitness for office and his ability to direct our foreign policy, especially in relation to the Ukraine-Russia war.
The Biden administration, in direct violation of the First Amendment, repeatedly admitted that it has been working with Big Tech companies to censor or eliminate what it deems to be disinformation.
When Biden’s son was paid $50,000 monthly while working for Burisma, a Ukrainian company, President Biden threatened to withhold over $1 billion in military aid if Ukraine didn’t fire a lawyer who was investigating corruption with Burisma.
Another damaging email on Hunter’s laptop tells of him being paid nearly $6 million for consulting and legal fees by a Chinese conglomerate energy company. Part of the money was to go to the “big guy.” Hunter Biden’s business partner, Bobulinski, said that the “big guy” was President Biden.
Throughout the 2020 campaign for president, Biden and the news media falsely claimed that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation. Later the media blackout of the Hunter Biden laptop had ramifications for the outcome of the presidential election. A 2020 poll showed that 45% of Biden voters were unaware of the many allegations against Hunter and Joe Biden on Hunter’s laptop. That same poll also suggested that public knowledge of the information would have changed the outcome of the election.
Former President Trump was impeached on lies and disinformation. President Biden should be impeached on the verified facts of the Hunter Biden laptop.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio