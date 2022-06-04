President Biden inherited a country that was in every respect going in the right direction. Biden’s first move as president was to do away with the successful programs that made it so. We now have a country in chaos. The president, instead of trying to solve these problems, says that we have no problems and proceeds full speed ahead with these chaotic problems. In the few instances where he can’t ignore a damaging problem, he says it is someone else’s fault, be it Trump, Putin, MAGA, Republicans, etc.
Biden seems to have no knowledge of how to solve these problems, and he seems to have no compassion for our citizens who are suffering because of his failures. Biden’s appointments of people to his cabinet and government positions are not based on their talent or knowledge for their appointed job but to fulfill his diversity agenda. His first filled job was Kamala Harris for vice president — a Black woman to fulfill his campaign pledge. She has no knowledge of America’s problems and no desire to learn. Biden appointed her the border czar. When asked by a reporter why she had no intention of going to the border, she laughed and said she had not been to Europe, either. She tried to run for president for the 2020 primaries. Her low poll approval numbers and lack of campaign cash caused her to withdraw before the primaries. If Biden was going to use diversity to fill his cabinet, he should pick the most talented individual with a knowledge of their appointed job.
Instead of working to solve these self-inflicted problems, Biden is telling his staff, his appointees, and the Democrats to get into campaign mode for the November elections. God help America!
