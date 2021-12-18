It does seem that there is no end to what the Biden administration will do to try and distract from their stupid decisions like it is the GOP’s fault that the pandemic is not eliminated. I think that it is completely their mishandling of it that is the main cause for failure.
One thing that really stands out for me is all of their mandates and travel restrictions for Americans but invite thousands of people from all over the world into our southern border with more than 25% of them sick with COVID and many other diseases and then ship them all over our country in secret without proper vetting or testing.
It does seem that they are doing this on purpose to keep the pandemic going so they can keep taking away more of our freedoms and giving them more control of our lives and changing our country into a socialist country, which will end the greatest republic the world has ever seen.
