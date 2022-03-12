A recent national opinion columnist in The Herald-Dispatch stated that the GOP is so eager to see Biden fail that they would let Putin succeed. He goes on to name the reasons why he says this.
This writer, Dana Milbank, sounds as delusional as Biden. I am a Republican, but I am an American first. We Republicans oppose Biden because his every act has the effect of America losing energy jobs and having the highest inflation since the Carter administration. Biden has exchanged our energy independence for a dependence on Russia for fuel. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden is still purchasing over 100,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia. This money helps to fuel the Russian oil machine. In a recent poll, the public was asked what Biden had done to help America. The majority polled could not list one thing that Biden had done right.
Even officials of the former Obama-Biden administration have said that Biden was wrong on all the major issues in the day of that administration. Biden did not even support the raid that killed Ben Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attack on our country. It was during the Obama -Biden administration that Russia captured and annexed by force Crimea, which was part of Ukraine. Now the Russians figure they can take the rest of Ukraine with only sanctions levied, which won’t last long.
The Republicans cannot support the Biden policies that are destroying our country. Biden must go back to the Trump energy policy. When presidential policies support America first, the Republicans can then support Biden’s policies.
