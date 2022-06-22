There is one thing that Joe Biden, Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi Jinping recognize as a real problem in their plans to conquer the free world: It must be done before the re-emergence of Donald Trump, or his clone, as they politically and physically sweep the Democrats out of office in November 2024. Unfortunately, the same people who were involved in the “anything goes” dirty tricks in the last election, and got away with it, fully intend to do it again. Plans have been instituted to stop these criminal acts, but “no plan survives the first contact with the enemy.” Mr. Biden still has over two more years to complete his destruction of all things American. Why? It’s Biden’s payback to China for making him a multimillionaire. Promises made, promises paid.
Dorsey “Dan” Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio
Trump supporters disrespect sacrifices made by veterans
This past Memorial Day, as I approached my father’s grave site I noticed that once again an organization planted a small American flag at the foot of his grave. Looking around this country cemetery located on a beautiful hillside in West Virginia, I also noticed a flag on my uncle’s grave along with many others. I reflected on how many cemeteries existed in our nation holding those who served and sacrificed and of those cemeteries across the globe whose veterans never made it home whose families can’t be there to put flowers on their loved ones’ graves.
Looking down at Dad’s footstone only tells the name, rank and what war he served in. It doesn’t tell of the four invasions my father participated in or his ship LST 313 was sunk at Sicily or the strafing of the beach where men were shot and dying. Nor does it tell of his nightmares, now called PTSD, he suffered.
This greatest generation and all other veterans toed the line to keep our democracy and honor that sacred oath to the Constitution. What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, should be a pain in everybody’s heart who loves our democracy and her values. A draft dodger conspired with fellow Republicans to overthrow our democracy, and still today these same politicians endorse Donald Trump and his traitorous act.
How can those same Republicans look a vet in the eye and say, “Thank you for your service”? They are spineless toads whose motto is “I stand against democracy and kneel at the foot of Trump.”
Leaving my father’s grave I thought, “Dad, rest in peace. Your nightmares are finally over.”
