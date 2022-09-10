The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Don’t the president and his administration ever get tired of lying to the citizens? Their latest lie is saying that no one is walking across the U.S./Mexico border. How do they think the 2 million or more illegals got here this past year? Biden’s time in office has been a complete failure. Instead of admitting his failures and taking steps to remedy them, he says that everything is great. In the instances where he can’t lie in denial, he blames others, mainly Trump and Putin.

Biden is now making campaign speeches accusing the MAGA Republicans of being fascists and the worst threat to democracy that the country has faced. Biden’s shrill, loud voice puts me in mind of Adolph Hitler, who rose to power using the Jews as a scapegoat. The MAGA Republicans “Make America Great Again” wanted to put America first and to raise our own standard of living for everyone, not just the elite. The elites in the Democratic party, some in the Republican party, example Liz Cheney, and powerful figures in government agencies, example the FBI, and the green energy opportunists, such as Al Gore, have for over four years tried to destroy Trump politically. These elite unelected have increasingly concentrated their power and privilege and are largely unaccountable to anyone. An example is Fauci and the World Health Organization.

