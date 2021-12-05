According to “Open Secrets,” the United Auto Workers contributed $1.2 million to congressional campaigns in 2020. Nearly 99% went to Democrats.
At an Aug. 9 White House meeting of automakers, only those companies whose workers were represented by the UAW, were invited to attend. GM, Ford, and Stellantis NV (formerly Chrysler) were invited. Toyota, Honda, Tesla, Nissan and others were not, though they employ thousands of workers and have invested and continue to invest billions in plants nationwide.
Their workers’ wages are higher that the average industrial manufacturing job in their states, have competitive benefit packages and turn out a quality product at a competitive price. So why were these companies, when combined represent a majority of US car buyers, shunned by Biden?
One reason comes to mind: Their employees prefer to work in nonunion, merit-based environments and not pay dues to the UAW.
Biden also introduced legislation to give $7,500 (taxpayer money) to buyers who buy electric vehicles by 2026. An additional $4,500 (again, taxpayer money) would be given to buyers who buy from a union (UAW) manufacturer. This places all open merit manufacturing companies (Toyota, Nissan, Honda, etc.) at a disadvantage. Are you willing pay $4,500 more to get a Toyota or Honda than an equal product from GM or Ford? That’s exactly what Biden plan will do — pressure the consumer using taxpayer-funded gimmicks, to shop for an UAW-manufactured vehicle.
We should keep in mind that the “invasion” of Honda, Toyota, Nissan and VW in the 1970s through 1990s was brought on when the Detroit cars produced by UAW workers were poorly designed and built. Being nonunion built (such as Toyota or Honda) often produces a higher-quality built product.
Only when expecting paybacks would a politician play such an unpopular hand such as this. Biden is that type of politician.
