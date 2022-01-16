Once, the U.S. welcomed with open arms those attempting escape a communist country. Not so much now under the Biden Administration.
While Biden’s open-immigration policy allowed millions to enter this country’s southern borders illegally this past year, we see an entirely different situation with Cubans trying to escape a communist dictatorship 90 miles from the U.S. shores in South Florida.
In 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted and returned 1,019 Cuban refugees in the waters between Cuba and Florida. Most were in small boats or rafts, all attempting to escape the brutal communist rule of Cuba. This was vastly over the 49 intercepted in 2020.
These refugees were returned despite the politically driven violence and hardship throughout the year. It’s estimated that 187,000 took to the streets of Cuba on July 11, demanding an end to communist control of the country. The protests resulted to mass arrests, torture and disappearance of protesters. Even children and family members were arrested, with some being gunned down in their homes.
Just before Christmas, Cuba became the latest country to become part of China’s Belt to Roads initiative. This Chinese program allows China’s government-owned banks to supply money to individuals or departments of government to develop or enlarge ports, oil fields, mines, air fields or other infrastructure.
Cuba has vast holdings of nickel (used in high grade steel), cobalt (used in lithium batteries), oil (China has been developing for several years) and other rare minerals. China has Belt to Roads agreements with over 125 countries worldwide.
Biden’s policies concerning Cuba follow those of Obama’s, so I don’t think a few thousand seeking freedom from communism will likely change the policy. After all, Cuba and China interest seem to be favored by the communists/socialists running the country now, and we don’t want to offend them.
