A Voice of the People letter writer in The Herald-Dispatch June 5 edition has for the second time in 2 ½ weeks written about his displeasure of our Constitution. Also, he can’t understand Biden’s low poll numbers and wants to blame Trump for Biden’s failures. He wants our Constitution to have our Senate representation based on population instead of two members per state. On and on he goes complaining about the United States while praising Biden.
Biden has low poll numbers because everything in America is worse and getting more worse since he took office. He can’t even get baby formula for our babies. He had three or four months to correct the condition before it became serious. I guess he has progressed from the support of killing babies in the womb to starving them to death once they are outside the womb. (I am sorry, but Biden is so incompetent.) To satisfy the green deal environmentalists, he has destroyed our fossil fuel industry, which has resulted in record inflation. He is begging our enemies to provide us with gasoline.
As for our Constitution, it has endured for over 200 years, since our nation’s beginning. The U.S. Senate has two senators for each state, regardless of population, to prevent several large states from dictating what kind of country we have. If we had a Senate based on population, California and New York would have the votes to force their socialist policies on the smaller states.
By the writer’s own admission, since 1789 his home country has had 14 constitutions and is still a democratic republic. President Biden has an open immigration policy regarding immigration into the United States. This immigration policy also works in the opposite direction, so stop complaining about our Constitution.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.