Uncle Joe’s policies will wreck the economy. Jobs will be lost. Businesses will close. Taxes will increase for everyone.
He will reverse all of Trump’s policies and executive orders. The Keystone pipeline will shut down. Energy jobs will be lost or shut down, causing gas and electricity to increase in price.
He will be an illegitimate president as far as anyone is concerned. Prices will rise on oil and gas, and gasoline and reliance on fossil fuels will be controlled. The election was stolen. Rigged.
Terry Diamond
Proctorville, Ohio