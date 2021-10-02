A picture is worth a thousand words, or, regarding the recent pictures of the Border Patrol, a thousand lies to spread in order to cover up the immigration debacle. Biden and the leftists claimed that recent photos of the Border Patrol on horseback attempting to stop illegals from entering the country showed the Patrol members using whips on the illegals. The photographer stated that there were no whips or reins used on the illegals. Subsequent study of the footage confirmed the photographer’s statement.
This is the typical Biden-leftist game plan. They spread the lies of an incident to draw attention away from their failures, such as the recent debacle of Biden’s withdrawal at the outskirts of the Kabul airfield. Recall that the Taliban actually were using whips on women, and a suicide bomber passed through all Taliban checkpoints to kill 13 American military personnel. Where was the outcry from Biden and the leftists over the military deaths and the beating of women with whips? Biden’s and the leftists’ response was: The Taliban are responsible for getting our citizens and allies to the airfield for evacuation. Biden and the leftists would later say that the evacuation was a great success and that the Taliban members were very business-like and professional.
Germany’s dictator Adolph Hitler, while conquering Europe in World War II before the U. S. intervention, said, “If you tell a lie often enough, people will soon believe it.” Hitler couldn’t hold a candle to Biden. Biden’s whole presidency is predicated on lies to cover up his failures as resident.
