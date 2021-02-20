Having just watched a Fox segment interviewing pipeline workers and their families, I am saddened about the future of our country over the next two years.
Seeing the map showing the path of the Kyestone XL route, it is simply a shortcut from Alberta (where an existing pipeline is operating) and Steele City, Nebraska. Many folks who don’t study the news might think that with his executive order, the president has stopped the flow of oil between Canada and the refineries in Houston & Port Arthur, Texas. This is simply not true. Oil has been and will continue to flow freely between our largest trading partner and American gas and oil tanks unabated.
But the pain etched in the faces and voices of families whose livelihoods have been wiped out is real and heartbreaking. These highly skilled workers have been doing their part to bring affordable energy to this nation like we’ve never seen before, and now Biden’s bosses have decided that we need to be more concerned about the water temperature in Thailand than the hopes and dreams of the children of these suddenly unemployed hardworking families.
Why did I say two years? Because the 2022 mid-terms are only months away. Historically, the party in the White House loses seats in these off-year elections. In 2010, Barak Obama lost 60 seats and control of the House. If our current president experiences a similar result, the Republicans will have a 50-seat majority in the House, most likely the 50-50 Senate will go back to majority Republican and we can breathe a collective sigh of relief that this reckless path we are on can be re-directed towards more conservative, equitable and common sense solutions for a country still reeling from a most horrible pandemic that shouldn’t have made it to U.S. soil in the first place.
Chuck Romine
Winston-Salem, N.C.