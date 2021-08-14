In my efforts to unmask the real Joe Biden from the concerned father figure presented each day in the news, consider this. At the height of all the unrest in Cuba as they fight communism, Mr. Biden invited several Cuban Americans to a coffee klatch at the White House. This was supposedly to hear their grievances and reassure them that he will leave no stone unturned in his efforts to help the Cuban citizens in their fight for freedom. What he did not tell them, he had already instructed the U.S. Coast Guard to intercept all boats from Cuba entering U.S. waters and return all refugees aboard back to Cuba.
I know as do you, this likely means immediate imprisonment with torture or death to these poor souls trying to escape Cuba’s dictatorship to the “Home of the Free.” By accepting this, does that make all American’s complicit in these deaths?
One recent week, 27 persons were reportedly sent back. They were only seven miles from our shores! Over 300 persons have been intercepted this year. How many of those were sent back?
Mr. Biden’s actions appear to support communism, not stamp it out. Like many politicians, “What I said was not what I meant” is exactly what he meant. It appears to me he is currying favor from Communist countries. Why would he do that? He may be banking those chips for future actions. Your approval is not required.
