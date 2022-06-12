The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Biden should be

removed from office

I stated in a letter written to this column in August 2020 that if Mr. Biden would be in total control of this country through the White House, America had better start teaching Chinese language in its schools, kindergarten and up. Unfortunately, the Chinese Communist Party had already bought its entry into the U.S. colleges and worldwide education systems with lots of cold cash, happily accepted by school bureaucrats. It took a while for educators to discover that the curriculum Confucius Institutes was a guise for teaching Communist Party propaganda to students — brainwashing. Mr. Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, blew the whistle on this program and schools across the world started closing these classes, of which nearly 100 alone were on U.S. college campuses.

Mr. Biden knows all this. Is he going to declare China is our enemy? No, he wants to be more “economically aligned” with China. What America needs is this man impeached as an enemy of the state.

Dorsey “Dan” Boyd

Chesapeake, Ohio

