President Biden must be the most delusional, incompetent, and untruthful with facts president in our history. During his administration, facts and fairness have been displaced by a policy of open borders, woke and diversity mentality, and the politicizing of the FBI and the Justice Department. Biden’s policies on transgender and LGBQT are destroying women’s sports and the family unit.
Bidens’ delusion started immediately after taking office when when he stopped all of former President Trump’s policies that were working to make the United States strong economically and militarily. Biden then embraced the green energy agenda and vowed to immediately destroy the fossil fuel industry before green energy was developed enough to meet our energy needs. This immediately caused record high inflation and lets China go full speed ahead opening up fossil fuel plants. Next there was the fiasco when Biden withdrew our troops from Afghanistan and left $58 billion worth of military weapons and our citizens behind.
