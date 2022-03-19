In the Ukraine war, why does Biden let Putin make the rules and change them at will, without pushback? Putin’s latest rule change is to recruit military fighters from Syria and other nations to fight in Ukraine. Instead of acquiescing and wringing his hands, Biden needs to get a little backbone and tell Putin that if he brings any fighters from Syria, or anywhere, into Ukraine, then he will approve NATO troops or, likewise, hire foreign fighters, such as the Iraqi Kurdish fighters. When the Obama/Biden administration allowed the ISIS group to become a threat to the world, Trump, on being elected president, in cooperation with the Kurds, destroyed the ISIS scourge.
Recent newscasts are showing pregnant women being moved from a maternity hospital that was destroyed by Russian forces. If the Russian army continues to destroy civilian facilities, including medical facilities, schools, grocery stores, and other necessities that make Ukraine’s civilians’ lives tolerable, then Biden needs to tell Putin to stop this civilian terror campaign or all options are on the table. The Russian army is even placing land mines in refugee safety corridors that Putin agreed to honor. The refugee corridors must be kept open, as well as the corridors for humanitarian aid such as food, water, heat, and medical supplies. Biden must tell Putin to keep these corridors open or he and NATO will take whatever steps necessary to keep them open and safe.
Poland has offered 30 MiG-29 military planes that Ukraine wants and needs for their defense. Biden should ignore Putin and stand up for Ukraine. Send these planes to Ukraine now!
