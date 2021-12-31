I read that the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States so far in 2021 has surpassed the COVID-19 death toll for the entire year of 2020. This was data reported by John Hopkins University and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). I find these results unsettling, since this year we have had three vaccines and over 59% of the population is fully vaccinated. Before the election, Biden said that the COVID-19 deaths were Trump’s fault, and as such, Trump should resign. Biden said that, as president, it wouldn’t take him long to have the COVID-19 virus under control.
What has happened? Are the vaccines less effective than Biden and Fauci say? Or is it the way Biden is handling the pandemic? For example: Are the millions of illegals crossing the southern border and being sent to our major cities unvaccinated — spreading and worsening the problem?
I say to Biden: Take the advice you gave to Trump and resign.
