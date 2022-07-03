President Joe Biden and his Green New Deal gang are imbeciles. So is half the Congress — killing energy production, causing massive inflation, loss of jobs, high prices. So how do you like me now, Biden wonders. Do you like paying $5 and $6 for a gallon of gas? High electric bills? High food prices?
You will have rolling blackouts when demand is high for electricity. It will happen in various states. It’s a given. Wind and solar just won’t cut it. Shutting down coal-fired power plants is insanity. Biden and advisors and his liberal Democrat buddies want to destroy this country. They don’t care about us, what we do or how we have to suffer and try to survive from day to day. Obama wanted $8 gas and divided the country. Now Biden is the one causing division among people.
