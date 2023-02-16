The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

President Biden wants unity in the House and Senate. In reality what he wants is for them to accept his policies. I’m the dictator and you are my subjects, so you do what I want.

Biden talks about all the good he has done. He talks about jobs he created, the economy he created. He doesn’t talk about the trillions of dollars he spent trying to stop inflation. He doesn’t talk about draining our oil reserves to lower gas prices with no way to restore it. He doesn’t talk about the high grocery prices; he puts the blame on COVID and the suppliers.

