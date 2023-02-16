President Biden wants unity in the House and Senate. In reality what he wants is for them to accept his policies. I’m the dictator and you are my subjects, so you do what I want.
Biden talks about all the good he has done. He talks about jobs he created, the economy he created. He doesn’t talk about the trillions of dollars he spent trying to stop inflation. He doesn’t talk about draining our oil reserves to lower gas prices with no way to restore it. He doesn’t talk about the high grocery prices; he puts the blame on COVID and the suppliers.
In reality Donald Trump created the economy and jobs with no inflation. Donald Trump told the public that the economy would bounce back after COVID-19 was controlled. Donald Trump told Biden if he raised taxes there would be a recession. Time will tell.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.