It would seem that President Biden’s recent trip to the Ukraine was a courageous and presidential action for which he deserves credit. However, later we find out that President Biden’s cabinet notified the Russians where and when he was making the trip. Also, as he was leaving Kyiv, Ukraine’s capitol, the emergency sirens of the city went off indicating a missile attack incoming. There was no missile threat. The whole trip was a charade to try to boost his sagging poll numbers.
The Russians invaded Ukraine because of President Biden’s international policy weakness, starting with the Afghanistan fiasco soon after he took office. For several weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden kept repeating that the Russians were going to invade Ukraine. He once stated that their actions may be considered a “minor incursion.” During these weeks before the Russian invasion, Biden should have been sending Ukraine the weapons they needed to stop any Russian incursion of any size. Biden also should have told the Russians that the United States and NATO would do whatever it takes to stop the Russians.
Only after the brave people of Ukraine stopped the Russians’ advance did Biden start sending heavy weapons, but only enough to stalemate the Russians. We need to supply the Ukraine with the weapons they need to quickly end this war.
Biden is spending billions of dollars to try and protect the Ukraine border from the Russian invasion. Where is his concern for the invasion across our own southern border with Mexico? We have an invasion of over 6 million illegals a year, enough fentanyl to be the leading killer of our 18-45 age group, and who knows how many terrorists. These people coming across our border pay the drug cartel thousands of dollars per individual, yet we still take care of their every need. These drug cartel leaders need to be hunted down and killed as we do to terrorists all over the world.
When is President Biden going to visit our southern border? Perhaps he is afraid to face the results of his failed immigration policy.
