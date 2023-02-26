The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

It would seem that President Biden’s recent trip to the Ukraine was a courageous and presidential action for which he deserves credit. However, later we find out that President Biden’s cabinet notified the Russians where and when he was making the trip. Also, as he was leaving Kyiv, Ukraine’s capitol, the emergency sirens of the city went off indicating a missile attack incoming. There was no missile threat. The whole trip was a charade to try to boost his sagging poll numbers.

The Russians invaded Ukraine because of President Biden’s international policy weakness, starting with the Afghanistan fiasco soon after he took office. For several weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden kept repeating that the Russians were going to invade Ukraine. He once stated that their actions may be considered a “minor incursion.” During these weeks before the Russian invasion, Biden should have been sending Ukraine the weapons they needed to stop any Russian incursion of any size. Biden also should have told the Russians that the United States and NATO would do whatever it takes to stop the Russians.

