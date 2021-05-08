People are asking What’s happening at the border? Joe opened the gates, my friends! It seems as if everything that the Trump people did was wrong so now they are going to correct it. Sucking up again with Iran? We know they hate us; they think we are chumps (and we are). As soon as they get the bomb they will use it. Shutting down the oil pipeline. Smart, huh? Thousands lost jobs. Going to buy from Iran? Gas prices are going to zoom up. John Kerry is a joke!
China is doing its best to take over the world. Watch what happens in the China Sea. They passed this virus on to the world and claimed it was an accident. They still have those labs working. What’s next?
All this money they are passing out, someone will have to pay it back. I bet all of those companies making millions from these masks will help out repaying it, don’t you?
The paper cried that the ads were really down. When small business goes, so do the ads. When you can’t go out for dinner because everything is closed down, why run an ad?
But you put these guys in office. TV and newspapers got Joe in office. Yes, Joe Biden is our president. Doesn’t mean I like it, but for now he is my president, too.
This paying more to stay home than to work, this will never end.
“Green New Deal” except China and India? They burn more coal than any other nation. And we stop our miners and oil men from working.
Last: Bernie a hero? Only in Russia. I sure miss old Donald now.
Jim White
Proctorville, Ohio