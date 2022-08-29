President Biden recently signed an executive order softening the problem of student college debt by socializing, conservatives say, private educational costs. That is a highly charged political issue and in itself a constitutional issue, as education was originally ordained to be a state issue. But let’s assume the nation doesn’t care anymore whether Washington controls local education priorities in the cities and counties across the nation.
Biden has also sidestepped the constitutional mandate for Congress, not the president, to make “all laws” allowable to the federal government. The president just executes the laws. But not here. Biden is executing and making laws like England’s King George III, whom the American colonists rebelled against, if you recall.
Does the means justify the ends here? Is trashing the Constitution justified to achieve the Democrat political goal of making young working Americans gleeful right before the 2022 election and thus helping to re-elect Democrats?
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.