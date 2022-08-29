The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

President Biden recently signed an executive order softening the problem of student college debt by socializing, conservatives say, private educational costs. That is a highly charged political issue and in itself a constitutional issue, as education was originally ordained to be a state issue. But let’s assume the nation doesn’t care anymore whether Washington controls local education priorities in the cities and counties across the nation.

Biden has also sidestepped the constitutional mandate for Congress, not the president, to make “all laws” allowable to the federal government. The president just executes the laws. But not here. Biden is executing and making laws like England’s King George III, whom the American colonists rebelled against, if you recall.

