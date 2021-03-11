This letter is in response to several recent guest columns and Voice of the People letters.
Two of these said that there is a national educational need for critical thinking skills as regards to politics, science and sometimes religion. To me, this is “code speak” for indoctrination into the leftist agenda (We will have unity if everyone thinks like the radical Democrats). What we need more of is for people to use good old-fashioned common sense.
One guest columnist suggests that the Republican Party is controlled by “peculiar” and deluded people. Is this another way of saying “deplorables”? I think there are many peculiar people among the Democrats.
Democrats want us to believe that anything they say should be taken as a fact and anything Republicans say should be labeled a lie. They are aided in this by the fake news media, who often give their opinions as the news or facts.
I believe deluded Americans are the ones who voted for Biden, not Trump — the ones who are ignorant of the facts or don’t use common sense.
C.J. Hobbs
Barboursville