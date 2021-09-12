A new tax is coming your way. Joe Biden has now created a new “study” to see how best to implement a system that would tax all miles driven by all vehicles, including electric cars. Why? Since electric vehicles pay no gas tax, in fairness to all who do pay gas taxes, then a huge net should surround all vehicles in order to punish the electric car drivers.
A mere 4% of all vehicles today are electric, so instead of taxing them only, the socialist mind dictates that the other 96% should share the brunt of this new tax, right? In reality, this will also create an easy way for the government to have total control of your ability to go anywhere, anytime.
Also, this czar, at his leisure, decides the final outcome of this study, not his cabinet. He alone decides the amount of tax, who pays it, and when to raise it. So, worst case scenario, if you need freedom to move around, buy a bicycle, cause this likely is a done deal. Scary, huh?
