Recent events have highlighted the storm warnings that local writers in Voice of the People in The Herald Dispatch have been posting since Mr. Biden and the Democratic Party took over the White House. That political party is using our own laws to divide and destroy all resistance to socialism. We are now circling the drain into communism as our country’s freedoms are rapidly being erased.

Is Mr. Biden destroying our liberties in secret? No, he is pushing it in our faces with a continuation of his lies told to the voters that helped get him into office. The Republican Party believes it will be a “cake walk” in this November’s election and that they will regain some power over the Democrats. Maybe in a perfect world, but I say, “pray for the best, plan for the worst.” If Biden is “re-elected” in 2024, we will likely be witnesses to the last free election in American history.

