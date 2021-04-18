Joe Biden and the Democrats are trying to take away our Second Amendment rights. They’re not telling the truth about having international gun registration or the UN small guns treaty. In reality they would open up the way to take our shotguns and handguns. No one would be able to hunt game anymore or defend themselves against thieves and robbers.
They’re using gun violence to get rid of all guns. It’s not the gun that’s killing people. I could lay an AK-47 on the sidewalk in Huntington. As long as nobody picked it up it wouldn’t kill anyone. Even if you destroy all guns, it won’t stop people from killing each other.
You say it would stop mass killings. What about a bomb?
Gerrol Donivan Blake
Crown City, Ohio