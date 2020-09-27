Is President Trump a warmonger or a peacemaker? When Donald Trump was elected President, Joe Biden and the Democrats said his policies would bring about Armageddon. When North Korea was firing rockets threatening Japan, South Korea, Guam, and others, President Trump’s response was said by Biden to be bringing war to the Korean Peninsula. When President Trump had Iran’s top terrorist killed, Biden and the Democrats said war and chaos were coming to the Middle East. When President Trump moved our United States embassy to Israel’s capital, Biden and the Democrats said that Israel and the other nations of the Middle East would be fighting one another in a horrific war.
After nearly four years we are still at peace. The president has strengthened our alliances with our friends and built new alliances to help guarantee peace. The President has been nominated twice for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Biden has been wrong regarding President Trump’s ability to keep the peace. For the past 40 years, Biden has been on the wrong side of the major issues of war and peace. Biden was even against the raid that killed Bin Laden.
President Trump is a peacemaker and should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in making the world a safer place.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio