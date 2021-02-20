The people replaced Donald Trump, who tried to keep this country economically sound, and replaced him with a man who wants to tear down our economy. He and other Democrats say we don’t need a border wall. Without it, this country would be overrun by millions of all kinds of people. The majority would be living on welfare. It wouldn’t take long until more people would be living on welfare than working. There would be more damage done to this country economically and security-wise than the protestors did at the White House. The Democrats don’t care because that would give them more votes, keeping them in the White House.
Joe Biden is waging a war on the oil, natural gas, coal and propane industries. Will gas be over $4 by summertime? Will natural gas and propane double in price? How many coal miners will lose their jobs?
Biden wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. He wants to raise taxes. If he does, how many businesses will close their doors? The price of everything will go up. What will that do to inflation?
The Democrats said Trump wasn’t their president. Biden isn’t mine.
Gerrol Donivan Blake
Crown City, Ohio