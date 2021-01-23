The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Joe Biden will destroy all the good that Donald Trump has done.

There is no president who can bring this country together — certainly not Biden. There are two different ideals in this country. One wants to be free and live under capitalism. The other wants to be bound by socialism. Which one are you?

The Democrats are in control of the House and Senate. If they get the Supreme Court increased to 15, Biden can do anything he wants to. The only ones who could stop him are his own party.

Gerrol Donivan Blake

Crown City, Ohio

