Joe Biden likes to brag about his great experiences serving as vice president during Barack Obama’s term of office. He says this makes him the most qualified candidate running for the office of president of the United States. These same experiences actually show him as unfit for the presidency. Why?
In 2012, during the Obama (and Biden) administration, the American embassy in Benghazi, Libya, came under attack by terrorists. This administration would not let United States military come to their aid, even though the American ambassador was begging for help. As a result of the administration’s lack of action, the ambassador and several other personnel were murdered by these terrorists.
The military operation to kill the terrorist Osama Bin Laden was effected during the Obama (Biden) administration. Joe Biden was the only one of the president’s military circle to vote against this action, preferring to let a top terrorist in the world to remain free.
In my opinion, these are among his “experiences” which show him unfit to be president of the United States.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio