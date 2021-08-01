In order for loyalty to work, it must be expressed from the top down and the bottom up. Here is an example of Mr. Biden’s loyalty. He has demanded that all doctors, nurses and dentists in the entire VA medical system must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or each could be fired.
This is reportedly to “keep our veterans safe.” So now the very people on the front lines already helping our vets are being threatened with unemployment. And many of these same employees are military vets with years of medical experience learned in the military. Why do this? I think, because Mr. Biden’s wish to have 70% of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 is falling way short of his dream. Therefore it tarnishes his self-image. So, he must attack someone under his thumb, so the vets get it.
Does Mr. Biden consider the hardships this order may bring to the families of these people? Some may be the only breadwinners in the family. And the most important thing these people have to consider is not employment. They know firsthand that not all patients respond to the “stick” in the same way. Can they take that chance? They may be among the few that lose part of their health or their very lives to this treatment protocol.
The CDC says no problem; Joe Biden agrees. Medical professional across the world say differently. So, my message to vets everywhere, is remember Biden’s treatment of the VA come voting time and show him payback.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.