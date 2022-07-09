“Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad” is an ancient saying that seemingly applies to Mr. Joe Biden. No rational leader would voluntarily give up his military strength simply to push a virus shot. Witness his dogged insistence that all military, including 20,000 National Guard personnel, will be discharged if they refuse the COVID virus shot. Why?
There’s another saying: “Follow the money.” When it comes to money, Joe Biden’s mind is sharp as a tack. The Biden family is heavily invested in the drug companies that produce the vaccines for treatment of the virus. And military personnel are a helpless target under Mr. Biden’s thumb as a mandated thousands of patients, a legal “perfect crime” for Mr. Biden and family.
The only flaw in Biden’s plan is if the majority of those “patients” fold their tents and go home to fight another day. Now that would make Mr. Biden “mad as a hatter.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.