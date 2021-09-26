It is mind-boggling to think of our citizens and $86 billion of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan. Listed are the military hardware that news stories are reporting we left behind: 22,174 armored vehicles, 42 pickup trucks and SUVs, 64,363 machine guns, 162,043 radios, 126,295 pistols and 176 artillery pieces. Also, over 100 helicopters, including 33 Blackhawks, four C-130 transport planes and over 60 other fixed-wing aircraft, which included strike drones. There was also plenty of ammunition for the weapons left behind.
We also left the Bagram airfield, the most modern and secured airfield in that area of the world. It was also our major source of securing intelligence and using drones to take out enemy forces.
Biden allowed the Taliban to determine who made it into the Kabul airport to be evacuated. The Taliban allowed a bomber through their checkpoints, which resulted in the death of 13 U. S. military personnel — our first military casualties by the Taliban in 18 months.
After this debacle Biden threatens to hunt down the terrorists who planned the attack. A day or two later, Biden bragged that they had killed the planners of the attack that killed our 13 military members. Later, it was learned that this drone attack killed an aid worker and his seven children.
As a result of Biden’s blunders in the Afghanistan retreat, we have lost credibility with our allies and the world. The United States is less safe and our enemies are strengthened.
